Nottingham police say man fatally stabbed 3, stole van and ran down 3 more in English city

By JILL LAWLESS and BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British police say a knife-wielding assailant stabbed two college students to death in the streets of Nottingham and then fatally stabbed a middle-aged man, stole his van and ran down three pedestrians in a shocking early morning rampage. Police say a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and that he is believed to have acted alone. The University of Nottingham says two of its students were among the dead. Officials are trying to establish a motive. Police say the first attack occurred around dawn Tuesday when two people were killed near student housing. A third body was later found on a different street. Nottingham is about 110 miles north of London.

