Police say about 100 people returning from wedding killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say a boat carrying residents returning from a wedding has capsized in northern Nigeria killing about 100 people. A search for survivors intensified Tuesday. The boat capsized early Monday on the Niger River in the state of Kwara close to neighboring Niger state. The victims, including women and children, were returning from a wedding ceremony in the Egboti village in Niger state, according to a resident. It was not immediately clear if there were survivors. Officials and locals were still searching for more bodies in the river, which is one of Nigeria’s largest.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.