Tour boat capsize in underground cave wasn’t the first, agency says; passenger recounts ordeal

Soon after a tour boat flipped over during a tour of a dimly lit cavern system in upstate New York, members of another group recalled a similar experience while taking the same tour eight years ago. News of the 2015 capsizing emerged as the investigation into Monday’s accident continued — and a passenger who survived the most recent ordeal recounted how he fought to breathe under the upside-down craft. The flat-bottomed boat carrying local hospitality workers capsized Monday during a tour of a historic underground water tunnel off the Erie Canal in the western New York city of Lockport. One person was killed.

