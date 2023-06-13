Trump supporters cheer wildly as he arrives at Miami courthouse, while others protest

MIAMI (AP) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump honked their horns and screamed wildly as the former president arrived at the courthouse in downtown Miami to make his first appearance on criminal charges that he improperly held on to classified documents. Hundreds of journalists from around the world were also on hand at the federal courthouse, as were anti-Trump protestors. Among the crowd, some waved signs and flags, with the two factions at times shouting over one another. Those gathered outside did not interact with Trump, who rode in a motorcade that drove straight into the courthouse garage. The crowds and international attention were another sign of the extraordinary nature of the event and the person at the center of it.

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

