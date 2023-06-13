Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents

MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump is expected to become the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as the city of Miami prepared for possible protests by crowds that officials said could number in the tens of thousands. Security was tight outside the federal courthouse ahead of Trump’s history-making court appearance Tuesday but there were no major disruptions as the morning unfolded. Trump insists he has done nothing wrong and is being persecuted for political purposes. But the gravity of the moment is unmistakable as he answers to 37 felony counts that accuse him of willfully retaining classified records that prosecutors say could have jeopardized national security if exposed.

By ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.