What to expect when Trump appears in federal court in Miami to face felony charges
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
Donald Trump makes his first appearance in a Miami federal court on Tuesday facing 37 counts related to the mishandling and retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump surrendered to federal authorities ahead of a hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. He was to appear alongside his valet Walt Nauta, who is also charged in the case. Unlike Trump’s arraignment in New York, there won’t be photographs from the courtroom because cameras aren’t allowed. Trump and Nauta are expected to enter not guilty pleas in the case, and both sides will discuss any potential conditions of bail, which could include an order to surrender the former president’s passport.