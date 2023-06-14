28-year-old woman accused of posing as Louisiana high school student

HAHNVILLE, La. (AP) — A 28-year-old woman who enrolled at a Louisiana high school and posed as a 17-year-old student to learn English has been arrested along with her mother. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Martha Jessenia Gutierrez Serrano and her mother, 46-year-old Marta Elizabeth Serrano Alvarado, both of Boutte, were arrested Tuesday on one count each of injuring public records. Detectives determined that Serrano Alvarado used a fraudulent passport and birth certificate from Honduras to register and enroll her daughter at Hahnville High School for the 2022-2023 school year. Sheriff Greg Champagne told reporters Wednesday the 28-year-old wanted to become proficient in the English language. He noted nothing inappropriate occurred during Gutierrez Serrano’s time at the school.

