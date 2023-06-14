American University of Beirut president says Cyprus campus key to institution’s global outreach

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of the American University of Beirut says Cyprus bested 15 other countries as the most suitable to host the institution’s first overseas campus. It’s part of an expansion plan that was initiated in 2018 but was expedited following the catastrophic Beirut port explosion in August 2020. President Fadlo R. Khuri says Cyprus came out on top because of a string of comparative advantages including European Union membership, a high degree of academic freedom, political and economic stability and close proximity to Lebanon. Khuri says the internationally renowned university’s westward expansion was less about Lebanon’s deeply-rooted instability and more with its vision to extend the university’s outreach to the “many who desire the unique educational experience.”

