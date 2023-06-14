At least 15 people killed and dozens injured in bus crash in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s government says that at least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when two passenger buses collided with a truck carrying livestock. The accident occurred Tuesday morning between Fana and Konobougou cities in the country’s south. The cause is believed to be speeding by tired drivers. While traffic accidents are common in Mali, especially during the rainy season, the government said this is the worst in the West African nation this year. More than 680 people were killed last year in road accidents and some 8,200 injured.

