Commuter train collides with truck in Connecticut, pickup driver hospitalized

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A commuter train has collided with a pickup truck in Connecticut, injuring the driver and heavily damaging the vehicle. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Metro-North Railroad street crossing in Norwalk that has warning lights and gates. Officials have not released the pickup driver’s name or condition. None of the 24 passengers on the train was hurt. The accident happened on Metro-North’s Danbury Line, which runs from Norwalk to Danbury. The MTA suspended rail service and replaced it with buses on a section of the line between Norwalk and Wilton.

