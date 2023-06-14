Skip to Content
Indian, Pakistani coasts on high alert a day before Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall

Published 8:07 PM

By AJIT SOLANKI, SIBI ARASU and MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press

MANDVI, India (AP) — The coastal regions of India and Pakistan are on high alert with tens of thousands of people being evacuated a day before Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall. At a relief camp for displaced people in the Pakistani village of Gharo, Allah Noor says soldiers came and evacuated villagers during strong winds. In Kutch, in India’s Gujarat state, where the cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday, boat owner Adam Karim Dhobi says it is the worst storm he’s seen since 1998. Five people have been killed so far in incidents related to the cyclone.

