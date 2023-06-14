Kosovo says 3 border police officers ‘kidnapped’ by Serbia; Belgrade says they crossed illegally

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Kosovo police have reported that three officers patrolling a northern area bordering Serbia are missing and may likely be kidnapped by Serbs. Serbian authorities said Wednesday that they arrested them on inside Serbia near the border. The latest incident sharply raises tensions between Serbia and its former province. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the “kidnapping” of the police officers represents an “act of aggression” against his country and called on the international community to quickly react and condemn Serbia. Serbia had put its troops on the border on the highest state of alert amid a series of recent clashes between Kosovo Serbs on one side and Kosovo police and the NATO-led peacekeepers on the other.

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

