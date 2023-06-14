Midwest small town’s Pride festival attracts thousands who reject far-right local politics

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Organizers estimate 4,000 people turned out for the first-ever Pride festival in a small Michigan city to enjoy the celebration’s drag show, dance party and vendor-filled streets. The massive turnout over the weekend in Grand Haven, with a population of 11,000 people, was a shock to festival organizers and residents. The event had received pushback from outspoken local opponents apparently emboldened by the county government’s recent shift to the far right and its rejection of funding for a Pride event in another community. Nevertheless, the Grand Haven City Council approved the festivities in a waterfront stadium, which went ahead without any notable disruption.

