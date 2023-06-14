Milwaukee bankruptcy avoidance plan clears Wisconsin Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature has passed a compromise designed to prevent Milwaukee from going bankrupt that also boosts funding for all other smaller communities in the state. The deal was struck between Republican lawmakers, leaders in the heavily Democratic city and Gov. Tony Evers. The package includes spending over $1 billion more on K-12 schools and tying aid to Milwaukee and other communities to the state sales tax for the first time. Evers has praised the agreements he helped forge and is expected to sign them. Longtime allies and Democratic lawmakers have decried increases in payments to private voucher schools.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.