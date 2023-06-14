Poles hold protests demanding liberalized abortion law after death of pregnant woman
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles demanding a liberalization of the abortion law are protesting in Warsaw and other Polish cities after a woman who was five months pregnant died of sepsis. It was the latest such death since a tightening of Poland’s abortion law more than two years ago. The protests demanding a liberalization of the abortion law are to take place in Warsaw and nearly 50 other cities later Wednesday. The activists say doctors are putting women’s lives at risk as they prioritize saving fetuses over women, either for ideological reasons or fearing legal consequences for themselves. Conservative politicians and anti-abortion groups accuse them of exploiting cases like the one of the woman who died for political gain.