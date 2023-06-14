Scottish charity Mary’s Meals wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias award

MADRID (AP) — Scottish charity group Mary’s Meals has won a prestigious Spanish prize for its work feeding schoolchildren facing extreme poverty across the globe. The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards gave Mary’s Meals its Concord Prize for “its exemplary dedication to helping resolve some of the world’s most pressing problems.” The helps more than 2.4 million schoolchildren eat every day in 18 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. The Concord Prize is one of eight awards, including for the arts, sciences and sports, handed out annually by the foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

