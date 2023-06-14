Turkish leader says his economic views are same but he’ll accept finance minister’s approach

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his economic policies haven’t changed but his finance minister will have leeway to move away from an unconventional approach that many have blamed for a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Erdogan was reelected to a third term last month. He appointed an internationally respected banker who served in the Cabinet previously as treasury and finance minister. He also picked a former U.S.-based bank executive to head the central bank. While the appointments signaled a possible shift in his views, lingering uncertainty over Erdogan’s position and an apparent move to loosen government controls of foreign currency exchanges led Turkey’s currency to plunge to record lows against the U.S. dollar last week.

