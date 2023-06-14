UK police hunt motive in Nottingham attack as friends mourn student athlete victims

LONDON (AP) — Police in England are working to piece together details of a knife and van attack that killed two 19-year-old students and another man in the city of Nottingham. Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were stabbed to death in a street before dawn on Tuesday. Police say a 31-year-old suspect then killed a man in his 50s, stole his van and ran down a group of pedestrians. Three people were hurt. Friends and family remembered the two younger victims as talented athletes with a passion for life. Webber’s parents and brother said he was “a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.” Woodford Wells Cricket Club said Kumar was “fun, friendly and brilliant.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.