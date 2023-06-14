What if you can’t afford long-term care?

As many as 8 in 10 older Americans couldn’t afford more than four years in an assisted living facility or two years in a nursing home, according to a recent analysis. This is particularly hard for people in the monetary middle; they don’t have enough to cover the costs of long-term care, but they have too many assets to qualify for government assistance. What are the options for the millions of Americans who will face this scenario? From reverse mortgages to hybrid insurance policies, here are some avenues available to people who can’t afford the care they need.

