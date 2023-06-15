War disrupts education of Ukrainian kids, even those who’ve found safety abroad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russian forces have destroyed or damaged thousands of Ukrainian schools. But the disruption to education goes far beyond devastated buildings. Experts say schooling is suffering in unprecedented ways, in particular for refugees. The effects of war and relocation combined with the challenges of studying in a new country are compounding setbacks that date to the coronavirus pandemic. Poland has the highest number of refugees. There, refugees aren’t required to enroll in Polish schools. Some do, though they don’t speak Polish. Many also follow Ukrainian schools online and will take a final state exam. Students see their old buildings under attack as teachers take shelter. They’re physically safe but experience trauma. An advocate calls the situation “a disaster in slow motion.”

By VANESSA GERA and HANNA ARHIROVA Associated Press

