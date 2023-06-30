Newly formed Hurricane Beatriz spins along Mexico’s southwest Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Hurricane Beatriz is spinning along Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast, threatening heavy rain for several southern states. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was centered 70 miles southeast of Manzanillo on Friday evening and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Beatriz is moving northwest at 13 mph and is forecast to generally keep to that course and slow down through Saturday night. Beatriz’s center is expected to move very close to the coast in the coming hours before beginning to weaken as it moves away over open waters Sunday and Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.