Dramatic video footage shows shooting ambush in Fargo that killed an officer last month

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Dramatic video footage of a shooting ambush last month in Fargo that left one police officer dead and two others and a bystander wounded was shown Thursday, highlighting the surprise nature of the attack while the police responded to a routine traffic crash. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski presented the video footage taken from officer Zach Robinson’s body camera, scenes that showed the gunman shooting rapid fire from a .223-caliber rifle that took three officers down before he was stopped.

