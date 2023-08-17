More than 60 Senegalese migrants are feared dead on a monthlong voyage to Spain

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — More than 60 migrants are feared dead after a Spanish fishing vessel rescued a boat off Cape Verde that originally had more than 100 people aboard. The International Organization for Migration says seven bodies were found on the boat and an estimated 56 people are missing at sea and presumed dead. Senegal’s foreign affairs ministry says 38 people were rescued earlier in the week near Cape Verde off the coast of West Africa. The Spanish migration advocacy group Walking Borders says the vessel was a large fishing boat that left Senegal last month. Cape Verde lies on a treacherous migration route to Spain that kills thousands every year.

