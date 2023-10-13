Flight to Florida returns to Panama over a suspected bomb that turns out to be an adult diaper

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Airport security at Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport searched a Copa airline flight bound for Tampa, Florida, for a suspected bomb, only to find an adult diaper. The plane had returned to the Panama City airport earlier Friday following reports of a possible bomb. The Boeing 737-800 landed around 11 a.m. local time and moved to an isolated stretch of the tarmac, where 144 passengers were taken off the plane, Panama’s Civil Aeronautics Authority said on the social media platform X. An anti-explosives team began inspecting the aircraft. The head of the airport’s security team said a suspicious object in a bathroom was found to be an adult diaper.

