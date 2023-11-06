Virginia voters to decide Legislature’s political control, with abortion rights hotly contested

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s legislative campaign cycle is coming to a close as a nation closely watches the contest for hints of what may come in the 2024 presidential cycle. Voters are deciding Tuesday whether to empower Republicans with full state government control or let Democrats continue serving as a bulwark against GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s agenda. All 140 General Assembly seats are up for grabs in a costly, competitive election. Yet the balance of power will likely be decided in about a dozen districts in Hampton Roads, suburban Richmond and northern Virginia, with abortion as a top concern on the minds of many voters.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.