Voters in Pennsylvania to elect Philadelphia mayor, Allegheny County executive

Published 9:37 PM

By BROOKE SCHULTZ
Associated Press/Report for America

Voters on both ends of Pennsylvania are heading to the polls to decide who will lead the most populous counties. The elections on Tuesday will set the electoral stage for 2024. In the nation’s sixth largest city, voters in Philadelphia will be electing their new mayor, Democrat Cherelle Parker or Republican David Oh. Across the state, voters are choosing between progressive Democrat Sara Innamorato and Republican Joe Rockey as their next Allegheny County executive. Allegheny County encompasses Pittsburgh, the state’s second-largest city. Voters there will also determine a rematch for district attorney, electing either Democrat Matt Dugan or Republican Steve Zappala.

