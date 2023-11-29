A US Navy plane went into a Hawaii bay. Underwater video shows its tires are touching a coral reef

KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Navy says underwater footage shows two points where a large plane is touching coral in a Hawaii bay. It’s been more than a week since the Navy plane overshot a runway and landed in shallow water just offshore of Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay. The Navy is investigating. The video shows tires on the coral as tiny fish swim through rock crevices. Navy officials say they removed most of the fuel from the plane. The bay is home to coral reefs, an ancient Hawaiian fishpond and a breeding ground for hammerhead sharks.

