A Chinese military surveillance balloon is spotted in Taiwan Strait, island’s Defense Ministry says

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says a Chinese military surveillance balloon has been spotted in the Taiwan Strait, along with a large-scale dispatch of military aircraft and ships. The ministry said the balloon passed over the northern port city of Keelung on Thursday night, then continued east before disappearing. Taiwan has threatened to shoot down such balloons, but the ministry did not say what, if any, action was taken. It also said that as of Friday morning, 26 Chinese military aircraft were detected, along with 10 Chinese navy ships. Fifteen of the aircraft had crossed the median line that is an unofficial divider between the sides, but which Beijing refuses to recognize.

