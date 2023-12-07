Indonesia’s youth clean up trash from waterways, but more permanent solutions are still elusive

BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Young people have been at the forefront of environmental and climate change movements in recent years: initiatives like school strikes for climate action, protests at United Nations climate talks and around the world, and local clean ups have often been youth-led. When it comes to waste picking, experts say it’s a stop-gap solution, and the larger problem of creating too much waste needs to be addressed. But the relatively small-scale efforts in Indonesia have resonated with younger people, attracting more support and attention. In neighborhoods around Jakarta, youth-led movements have popped up around waterways and grown over time, as more young people become aware of environmental concerns.

