Critics pan planned $450M Nebraska football stadium renovation as academic programs face cuts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska officials have unveiled a plan for a $450 million renovation of its football stadium in Lincoln. That comes as the four-campus NU system faces a $58 million budget shortfall that threatens to cut academic programs. Critics say that sends the message that university and state leaders value the university’s academic mission less than its football program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. The Nebraska chasm reflects a broader struggle at colleges across the country that face declining budgets and culture-war targeting from lawmakers. Meanwhile, news of multimillion-dollar payouts to fired college football coaches and billion-dollar athletic conference media contracts shows how much money is pouring into college athletics.

