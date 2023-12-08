France’s president visits Notre Dame a year before the fire-damaged cathedral’s planned reopening
By THOMAS ADAMSON and SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has visited the Notre Dame Cathedral to mark the one-year countdown to its reopening. The cathedral is undergoing extensive restoration after a blaze burned through the roof and spire on April 15, 2019. The spire’s restoration symbolizes an emotional revival for the French of their heritage. It’s Macron’s sixth inspection of the site, which is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 8, 2024.