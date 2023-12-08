Local New Hampshire newspaper publisher found guilty of political advertisement omissions

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has found the New Hampshire publisher of a weekly community newspaper guilty of five misdemeanor charges that she ran advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The judge acquitted Debra Paul, publisher of the Londonderry Times, of a sixth misdemeanor charge on Thursday following a bench trial in November. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine. The New Hampshire attorney general’s office charged Paul last year. Paul’s lawyer said she never meant to break the law. He said that while disappointed with the convictions, “we are considering all legal options moving forward.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.