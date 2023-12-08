U.S. sanctions officials from Afghanistan to China on declaration of human rights anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on 20 people, from Afghanistan to China to Haiti to Iran, accused of violating human rights in their respective nations. The move comes ahead of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in Paris on December 10, 1948, which enshrines a standard for human rights and freedoms for all people. Included in the sanctions are two Afghanistan government ministers accused of repressing women and girls, two Iranian intelligence officers Treasury says plot violence against Iranian regime opponents beyond the nation’s borders and two Chinese officials accused of torturing Uyghur ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region of China.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.