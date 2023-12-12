Donald Trump’s lawyers again ask for early verdict in civil fraud trial, judge says ‘no way’

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers have rested his defense and have sought again to immediately end the New York civil fraud trial that threatens the former president’s real estate empire. The judge said “there’s no way I’m going to grant that.” Trump’s lawyers — thwarted in a similar bid last month — were swatted down as they again asked Judge Arthur Engoron to cut the trial short and issue a verdict clearing Trump, his company and top executives of wrongdoing. New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump duped banks, insurers and others by inflating his wealth on financial statements used in securing loans and make deals. Engoron has already ruled on James’ top claim that Trump committed fraud.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

