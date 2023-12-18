Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend

By JENNIFER PELTZ. JAKE COYLE and JAKE OFFENHARTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. have dropped actor Jonathan Majors after his conviction on charges of assaulting his former girlfriend during a confrontation in New York City earlier this year.

A Manhattan jury convicted the Marvel star Monday of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation.

A person familiar with one of the studios says Marvel and Disney immediately dropped Majors from all upcoming projects following the conviction. The person was granted anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Majors' sentencing is set for Feb. 6. He faces up to a year in jail. The charges stemmed from a chaotic struggle with Grace Jabbari in the backseat of a car in March.