An earthquake in northwestern China kills at least 131 people and is the deadliest in 9 years

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese media say at least 131 people have been killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in the country’s northwest. State broadcaster CCTV says 113 died in the province of Gansu and another 18 in neighboring Qinghai province. The quake struck just before midnight on Monday. More than 700 people have been injured. Emergency workers are searching for the missing in collapsed buildings and at least one landslide. People who lost their homes are preparing spent a cold winter night in tents at hastily erected evacuation sites. Emergency authorities in Gansu issued an appeal for 300 additional workers for search and rescue operations, and Qinghai officials reported 16 people still missing in a landslide.

