Counselors get probation for role in teen’s death at a now-closed Michigan youth home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Two former youth counselors charged in the death of a teenager more than three years ago who was restrained at a Michigan youth home have been sentenced to 18 months probation. Battle Creek residents Michael Mosley and Zachary Solis pleaded no contest in March to involuntary manslaughter in the May 1, 2020, death of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo. The 16-year-old died two days after losing consciousness while being restrained by staff at Lakeside. Prosecutors said at the time that he was restrained for throwing a sandwich. The Lakeside facility for teens with behavioral problems has since been closed.

