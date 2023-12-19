New York man who served 37 years in prison for killing 2 men released after conviction overturned

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who served 37 years in prison for the shooting deaths of two people in the 1980s has been released from prison after his conviction was overturned. The Democrat and Chronicle reports Michael Rhynes left the Attica Correctional Facility on Tuesday afternoon following a court appearance in Rochester. Acting state Supreme Court Justice Stephen Miller tossed Rhynes’ 1986 murder conviction last week after two key witnesses who had been in jail with Rhynes recanted their testimony. The now-62-year-old was charged in connection with the killing of two people during the robbery in 1984 at Rico’s Restaurant in Rochester.

