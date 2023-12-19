US technology sales to Russia lead to a Kansas businessman’s conspiracy plea

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says the owner of a Kansas company has pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to illegally export aviation-related technology to Russia. Court records show Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single count of conspiring to commit crimes against the U.S. and a single count of conspiring to illegally launder money internationally. The 60-year-old Buyanovsky is set to be sentenced March 21. He faces up to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors say Buyanovsky also agreed to allow the U.S. government to seize $450,000 in equipment and $50,000 in personal assets. An attorney the accused declined to comment. Buyanovsky and business partner Douglas Robertson operated KanRus Trading.

