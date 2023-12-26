The death toll rises to 18 in a furnace explosion at a Chinese-owned nickel plant in Indonesia

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll following the explosion of a smelting furnace at a Chinese-owned nickel plant on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island has risen to 18. Police have ordered the plant to stop operations until an investigation is completed. The blast occurred on Sunday. It was the latest in a series of fatalities at nickel smelting plants in Indonesia that are part of China’s ambitious transnational development program known as the Belt and Road Initiative. Nickel is a key component in global battery production for electric vehicles. Two more workers died on Tuesday while hospitalized. That brings the total number of fatalities to 18 including eight workers from China.

