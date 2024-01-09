Maine House votes down GOP effort to impeach election official who removed Trump from ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democrats who control the Maine Legislature have turned back a Republican effort to impeach the state’s top election official for her decision to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot. The party-line vote in the Maine House on Tuesday was 80-60 against moving forward with the effort to impeach Shenna Bellows. She’s the first secretary of state in history to block someone from running for president by invoking the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause. Bellows has called the impeachment effort political theater. Her decision is under appeal in Maine Superior Court and Bellows has vowed to abide by any legal decision.

