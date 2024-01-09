Poland’s new government is in a standoff with the former ruling party over 2 convicted politicians

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has given refuge to two politicians convicted of abuse of power, welcoming the members of the former ruling party into the presidential palace as police were about to arrest them. The legal drama is building into a standoff between the new government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Law and Justice, the national conservative party that governed Poland for eight years until last month following its defeat in a general election in October. President Andrzej Duda, whose second and last term run through mid-2025, is closely aligned politically with Law and Justice, and is making it clear that he will oppose Tusk’s agenda.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.