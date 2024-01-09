Poland’s new government is in a standoff with the former ruling party over 2 convicted politicians
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has given refuge to two politicians convicted of abuse of power, welcoming the members of the former ruling party into the presidential palace as police were about to arrest them. The legal drama is building into a standoff between the new government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Law and Justice, the national conservative party that governed Poland for eight years until last month following its defeat in a general election in October. President Andrzej Duda, whose second and last term run through mid-2025, is closely aligned politically with Law and Justice, and is making it clear that he will oppose Tusk’s agenda.