Suspected militants kill 2 police officers assigned to protect polio workers in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say suspected militants have shot and killed two police officers assigned to escort polio workers in northwest Pakistan during the nationwide campaign against polio. It was the second such attack in the past 24 hours. Police said Tuesday’s attack happened in Bannu, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Two police officers were also wounded in the attack which came hours after authorities said an officer who was critically wounded in a roadside bombing that targeted police assigned to protect polio vaccination workers in northwestern Pakistan died in a hospital, raising the death toll from the attack, claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, to seven.

