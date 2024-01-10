213 deaths were caused by Japan’s New Year’s quake. 8 happened in the alleged safety of shelters

TOKYO (AP) — The 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the western coast of Japan on New Year’s has killed 213 people as of Thursday. Eight of those deaths were at evacuation centers, where rescued people died from injuries and sickness. Such deaths weren’t directly caused by the damage from the quake, fires and mudslides. They happened in alleged safety. Officials worry communications are a factor. They say the shelters house some of the most vulnerable people, who may not know how or be able to get help in stressful and strange places. Some 26,000 people whose homes were destroyed or deemed unsafe are staying at schools and other makeshift facilities.

