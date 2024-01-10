DeSantis and Haley jockey for second in Iowa GOP debate without Trump

Only two Republicans were facing off at the GOP’s fifth presidential debate stage — former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The two debated Wednesday for the highest-stake face off just five days before the nominating process formally starts with Iowa’s caucuses. Haley and DeSantis’ spirited debate came in the shadow of a live town hall held by the man who is dominating the primary contest, Donald Trump. The former president, of course, has stayed away from all five debates. The one Republican candidate whose entire campaign has been based around stopping Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, suspended his campaign just hours before the debate.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.