The US plans an unofficial delegation to Taiwan to meet its new leader amid tensions with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will send an unofficial delegation comprised of former senior officials to Taiwan shortly after the self-governed island holds an election for a new president this weekend. The move carries the risk of upsetting Beijing in an already-fragile bilateral relationship. A senior administration official confirmed the plan on Wednesday without offering more details. The official says such a face-to-face meeting is the “most effective way” to engage the new Taiwanese government and convey U.S. policy in the region for peace and stability. Beijing claims Taiwan to be part of Chinese territory and vows to unify with it eventually. The Chinese oppose any official contact between the U.S. and Taiwanese governments.

