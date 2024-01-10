UN Security Council demands Houthi rebels stop Red Sea attacks in vote that implicitly condemns Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to demand Yemen’s Houthi rebels immediately stop their attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The resolution approved by an 11-0 vote Wednesday implicitly condemned the rebels’ main weapons supplier — Iran. Permanent council members Russia and China were among the four who abstained from the vote on that resolution that was sponsored by the United States and Japan. It condemns “in the strongest terms” at least two dozen attacks carried out by the Houthis on merchant and commercial vessels. The Houthis have said their aim is to end Israel’s offensive in Gaza. The U.S. and British navies shot down the Houthis’ largest-ever barrage of drones and missiles earlier this week in a major naval engagement.

