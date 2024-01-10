Wisconsin sexual abuse case against defrocked Cardinal McCarrick suspended

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has suspended charges against defrocked Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who is accused of sexually assaulting a boy in the 1970s. The judge ruled Wednesday that McCarrick is incompetent for trial because of dementia. Court records show the decision will be reviewed at the end of the year. McCarrick did not appear in person for the hearing, but listened in by phone. McCarrick was charged with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man more than 45 years ago. A criminal complaint alleged he fondled a man in 1977 while staying at a cabin on Geneva Lake in southeastern Wisconsin.

