1 of the few remaining survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor has died at 102

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the few remaining survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Richard C. “Dick” Higgins died at home in Bend, Oregon, at the age of 102.

His granddaughter said Wednesday he died of natural causes.

Higgins was a radioman assigned to a patrol squadron of seaplanes based at the Oahu naval base when Japanese planes began dropping bombs on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941.

In a 2008 oral history interview, he told how he saw the red circular emblem on the side of a plane as it flew close to his barracks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Bend Band of Brothers.