Over 130 abducted schoolchildren in Nigeria’s northwest are rescued after weeks in captivity

KADUNA, Nigeria (AP) — Officials in Nigeria say 137 schoolchildren have been rescued more than two weeks after they were seized in the northwestern state of Kaduna and marched into the forest. School authorities had told the state government that a total of 287 students were kidnapped during the school attack March 7. Such varying reports are common in Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis, sometimes because of inadequate recordkeeping or because some hostages escape shortly after their abduction. At least 1,400 students have been kidnapped from Nigerian schools since 2014, when Boko Haram militants kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls. Recent abductions have been concentrated in the country’s northwestern and central regions, where dozens of armed groups target villagers and travelers for ransom. .

